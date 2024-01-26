Jey Uso Didn’t Know The Rock Would Be At Day 1 Raw, Wants To See Rock vs. Roman Reigns

Jey Uso says he’s excited to see the potential match between The Rock and Roman Reigns. As noted previously, The Rock appeared on the Day 1 episode of Raw and teased a match with Reigns to find out who the real Head of the Table is. Uso recently spoke with TNT Sports and shared his thought about a potential match-up between the two and more. You can see the highlights below, Wrestling Inc:

On Rock appearing at Day 1 Raw: “I didn’t know he was gonna be there and, you know, obviously everyone’s popping huge. We’ve been waiting on this, Uce … We want this. We waited on this. I wanna watch it. I get questions all the time ‘Rock or Roman?’ And if I could pick somebody, it would be Roman because he’s been in the game. He has The Bloodline with him.”

On how Rock would do battling The Bloodline: “There’s no beating them… I’m so excited because people want to see that match and it’s a big W for my family. It makes me joyful. It’s breathtaking.”

On Reigns’ growth over his career: “He’s the blueprint of what hard work does and you can just never knock that.”