wrestling / News
Jey Uso And Roman Reigns Agree to Hell in a Cell Match
Jey Uso and Roman Reigns are set to run it back, but this time inside Hell in a Cell. On tonight’s episode of Smackdown, Uso came out to meet Reigns in the ring and Reigns agreed to give Uso another shot at him and the WWE Universal Championship at Hell in a Cell. Reigns said that the match would have the highest stakes in WWE history, and it was later confirmed by Michael Cole that the match will take place inside the Cell.
Hell in a Cell takes place on October 25th and will air live on WWE Network. WWE hasn’t “officially” announced the match yet on WWE.com or social media.
"Whatever the stakes are… you're ON, uce!"
