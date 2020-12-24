Jey Uso On Working With Roman Reigns, Learning From Paul Heyman, Jimmy Uso’s Return

In a recent interview with ProSieben MAXX, Jimmy Uso discussed working with Roman Reigns, learning from Paul Heyman, when Jimmy Uso could return from injury, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Jey Uso on in his singles run in WWE: “It feels good, Uce. I never saw it coming. I never saw any of this coming. The mission was laid out in front of me, and I just attacked it. I gave it everything I had, and each week you saw me grow. You know, Uce is on fire right now, and I just want to keep it going when my brother gets back too. This whole vibe I’ve got going on doesn’t have to stop. We’re bringing something different to the game right now. I think we’re hitting a whole other level. We’re bringing it, Uce.

On working with Roman Reigns: “Every week is real fun with Roman. You see it – he draws that out of you. I don’t care who you’re working with or who he’s working with, you’ve gotta step up. He’s just got that “it” factor.

On when Jimmy Uso could return from injury: “Definitely soon. January or February I’m going to say. He’s doing good, Uce. He’s ready to get back. He’s been watching me every week and inspiring him. You know he’s calling me after every SmackDown telling me what I did wrong, what was dope, just everything being a brother, man. I just can’t wait to have him out here on the road with me.”

On his relationship with Paul Heyman: “Real tight, Uce. Real tight. He’s damn near like my uncle. Real tight. I know a lot of people feel some kind of way about Paul Heyman but that man is in this business for a reason. That man has been around this business for a reason. He does have a brain for this. Look at all the soldiers that he brought out. Brock, Punk, everybody. Having him around and being around him every single week has sharpened me as a performer, sharpened me as a co-worker, put me up on game. I’m always learning and why would I not sit under the Paul Heyman learning tree?”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit ProSieben MAXX with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.