Jey Uso Says He Hopes John Cena Wins Elimination Chamber

After eliminating John Cena from the Royal Rumble and winning the bout, Jey Uso will face off against either Gunther or Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 41. While appearing on Nightcap (per Wrestling Inc), Uso revealed what Cena told him after the show.

“He said, ‘Hey, man,’ he hugged me, he goes, ‘Hey, Uce, I remember your first tour, I said, I always told you and your brother, you guys will be fine. Be yourself.’ And he goes, ‘Look at these people now.’ That’s when he turned me to the crowd and, you know, they just [Yeeting],'” he said. “Yeah, man, love, love for John Cena. He’s a GOAT.”

Following the Royal Rumble, Cena declared his intentions to win the Elimantion Chamber match to book his ticket to WrestleMania.