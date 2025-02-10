On Daniel Cormier’s YouTube channel (per Fightful), Jey Uso was asked about his strategy for keeping his current momentum going all the way to WrestleMania 41. Jey Uso earned a championship match at the event after winning the WWE Royal Rumble. He stated the following:

“Same way I’ve been doing it. Every week, I lock in, Uce. Every single Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown, I lock in that night. I don’t go like, ‘I’m gonna save that for next week.’ I give it all that night, and then I’ll figure out next week. Then I’ll have to up my game that week. So I’m gonna do that all the way to WrestleMania, Uce. I’m on my high horse now, Uce. I punched my ticket to WrestleMania. Half the stress is off me now. It’s time to have fun, but also stay in the gym, be careful when I’m wrestling. Stay away from Waffle House kind of. Damn, I know they got Waffle House in Cleveland, Ohio. I’m like, damn.”