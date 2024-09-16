Jey Uso Says He’s Not Sure How WWE Will Intertwine Him Back Into Bloodline Storyline

Speaking with Alistair McGeorge of Metro, Jey Uso commented on the ongoing Bloodline storyline.

Uso, who earned a shot at the WWE Intercontinental Championship currently held by Bron Breakker on the September 9th episode of WWE Raw, said he’s not sure what’s going to happen.

“I’m looking forward to the Bloodline storyline as much as you all are, because I’ll be honest, I don’t know what we’re going to do, I don’t know what’s going to happen. I don’t know how they’re going to intertwine me back in there… Sami would be my first pick, right? It only makes sense. Hey, we might have other family members, more surprises, man.”