Jey Uso Says He Needs to Face His Brother at WrestleMania 40

– During a recent interview with the Battleground Podcast, WWE Superstar Jey Uso spoke about WrestleMania 40 and needing to face his brother Jimmy Uso at the event. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Jey Uso on WrestleMania 40: “It’s crazy. When Mania is coming around the corner, there is an aura around every week at work. Everyone’s trying to step up every single week, trying to put on every week and I’m excited.”

On wanting to face his brother Jimmy Uso: “I need Jimmy Uso right now, I need him. I’m going call his name from now on ‘Jealous’ Jimmy Uso.’ That’s what I’m going to say, I’m going to say it the next time I get the microphone on TV. I’m going just put it out there, I don’t know how many championship runs he’s already cost me, but now he’s got to get this work. Just like back in the day, backyard or where you want these hands at? Front yard or the back yard? Or the side yard? Where you want to go? So hell yeah I’m excited though, we’re in Philly this year, Brotherly love … perfect.” Jimmy and Jey’s match hasn’t been officially announced at the time of writing, but with the amount of bad blood between the two men, it’s only a matter of time before things blow up between the brothers.

During last night’s WWE Raw, Jey Uso challenged his brother to a match at WrestleMania 40. The event is scheduled for April 6-7 at Lincoln Financial Field. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock.