– During a recent interview with Nightcap, WWE Superstar Jey Uso explained how his title match at WrestleMania simply feels like another day at the office to him. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

On how WrestleMania feels like another day at the office: “Can I be honest? It’s another day at the office [laughs]. Here’s what happened, did work on Saturday. What’s today, today Ms Sunday. That was last night. Feels like it was three nights ago. Did it last night, hopped on the road, drove four and a half hours, but if I could be honest man, I’m just on the next.”

On when it might hit him: I got Monday Night Raw tomorrow. I’m gonna just check it off as I go, check it off as I go. Right now, it feels like another day at the office. Once I fly home with my family, calm down a little bit, sitting in my living room, it might hit me. Yeet. I said might.”

After winning the men’s Rumble match last weekend, Jey Uso has now earned a shot against the world champion of his choice at WrestleMania 41. The premium live event is scheduled for April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.