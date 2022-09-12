wrestling / News
Jey Uso Shows Off His New Tattoos On Instagram
September 12, 2022 | Posted by
In several posts on Instagram, Jey Uso showed of his collection of new tattoos on his left calf and chest. The tattoos pay tribute to his heritage.
