Jey Uso Shuts Down Jimmy’s Attempt To Talk On WWE Raw

Jimmy Uso made an appearance on WWE Raw to talk with his brother Jey, but found himself quickly shut down. Monday’s show saw Jimmy, who made his return at WWE Bad Blood to side with Roman Reigns again, try to meet with his brother only to have Jey quickly walk away.

Jimmy tried to find Jey later in the show to talk to him, but Jey shut him down and told Jimmy to get out of his face. You can see the video below.

The brothers have been at odds since Jimmy sided with Reigns in the split that led to Jey leaving The Bloodline. Jimmy tried to suggest to Reigns on last week’s Smackdown that they needed help, and Reigns likewise shut the notion of a reunion with Jey down.