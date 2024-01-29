Jey Uso On His Singles Run So Far, Wants To Challenge GUNTHER

In an interview with TNT Sports (via Wrestling Inc), Jey Uso spoke about his singles career in WWE so far and revealed he wanted to challenge GUNTHER for the Intercontinental title. Jey has never held singles gold in WWE, although he did challenge for the Universal title a few times. Here are highlights:

On his singles run so far: “[It’s been] pretty scary, cool, fun — all of the above. I [didn’t] know how the people would embrace me. … Are they gonna like me, uce? Man, they might not like me. But lately, uce, I feel like they finally got behind your boy, and I can feel that energy every single Monday.”

On how things are different from being in a tag team: “The biggest difference, for me, is the traveling part of my job. I travel alone now, when I’m usually when my twin brother all these years, [or] even with Solo for the last year and a half. … Now it’s just me, navigating through the world alone.”

On winning singles gold: “I want to definitely hold the big one, man. Get my first singles championship. The Intercontinental Championship is something real big that I would like to try to strive for, man. GUNTHER’s holding that, and I feel like me and GUNTHER could really have a pay-per-view type quality match here that people would like to see.”