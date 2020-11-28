Jey Uso Snaps After Being Taunted By Roman Reigns, Attacks Otis on Smackdown (Clips)

Roman Reigns got inside Jey Uso’s head again, to the point that he snapped and attacked Otis with a steel chair. On tonight’s episode, Reigns was introduced by Uso to start the show and Reigns verbally slammed Uso for failing to lead Team Smackdown to victory. Reigns said that he doesn’t walk around the locker room like a “bitch begging for Thanksgiving leftovers” and that if that’s who he is than Uso must be even lower.

Reigns then walked off and Uso attacked Otis, who was coming out for his match with King Corbin, nailing him with a chair. That led to Otis vs. Corbin being canceled. You can see pics and video from the segment below: