wrestling / News
Jey Uso Snaps After Being Taunted By Roman Reigns, Attacks Otis on Smackdown (Clips)
Roman Reigns got inside Jey Uso’s head again, to the point that he snapped and attacked Otis with a steel chair. On tonight’s episode, Reigns was introduced by Uso to start the show and Reigns verbally slammed Uso for failing to lead Team Smackdown to victory. Reigns said that he doesn’t walk around the locker room like a “bitch begging for Thanksgiving leftovers” and that if that’s who he is than Uso must be even lower.
Reigns then walked off and Uso attacked Otis, who was coming out for his match with King Corbin, nailing him with a chair. That led to Otis vs. Corbin being canceled. You can see pics and video from the segment below:
"Did I ever tell you I needed help with @DMcIntyreWWE? No, I didn't." – @WWERomanReigns #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/lguaEsy2TR
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 28, 2020
"Do you look at me like I'm some b*tch in the locker room begging for Thanksgiving leftovers?" – @WWERomanReigns to Jey @WWEUsos #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Yp3KWzQWZA
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 28, 2020
Jey @WWEUsos just unloaded on @otiswwe!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/hCS0QN97N7
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 28, 2020
After that VICIOUS attack by Jey @WWEUsos, @otiswwe vs. #King @BaronCorbinWWE may not happen here tonight on #SmackDown… pic.twitter.com/BfTrHHEqBZ
— WWE (@WWE) November 28, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Bayley On Deciding It Was Time to Turn Heel, Fighting Hard To Be Able to Do So
- Eric Bischoff On Glaring Difference Between WWE & AEW, Why Both Are Struggling To Grow Their Audience
- Kenny Omega Thought He’d Have to Retire in 2015, Talks Potential Post-Wrestling Career
- Arn Anderson Recalls Degrading Urination Angle With Steve Austin, Vince McMahon Holding Grudge Against Him