Jey Uso Lays Out Solo Sikoa & Paul Heyman On WWE Smackdown

Jey Uso got some revenge for his brother Jimmy on tonight’s Smackdown, taking out Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman. Michael Cole gave a medical update on Jimmy Uso during this week’s show after Jimmy was beat down by Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa during the “Trial of Roman Reigns” on last week’s show and ended up being stretchered out. On the episode, Cole noted that Uso “ruptured his rib cartilage” and is on the shelf for the foreseeable future.

Jey Uso, who challenged Roman Reigns to a match on last week’s episode of Smackdown, appeared in a segment on tonight’s show and condemned Reign, Sikoa and Heyman after last week’s attack. That led to Heyman and Sikoa coming out and said that Jey and Reigns will go face to face next week for the rules of engagement for their match before saying what happened to Jimmy was Jey’s fault for wanting to be Head of the Table. That led to a brawl between Jey and Sikoa, and Heyman took a superkick during the brawl before Sikoa got in the way of a chair shot from Jey, who stood tall at the end.