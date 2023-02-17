Jey Uso Sparks Speculation Ahead of Elimination Chamber With New Social Media Pic

Jey Uso has people talking about where his loyalties lie with Elimination Chamber only a day away, posting a new photo to his social media. As you can see below per WrestlingNews.co, Uso shared a photo to his Instagram Stories that feature the Bloodline photoshopped together in a mockup of the classic Vibe Magazine cover that showed the Death Row Records foursome of Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Tupac Shakur, and Suge Knight as they were dominating hip-hop.

While it is being speculated that the post indicates he is back in with his family, it is worth noting the context of the cover, which was published in February of 1996 and immediately preceded the label’s fall from its height. Dre left the label in March of ’96 and Snoop left Death Row in 1996 as well over a contract dispute. Tupac was murdered just seven months after the issue’s release — an act that has long been speculated as something Knight was involved in. Knight went to prison five months after that for nine years on unrelated charges.

It’s also worth noting, with all that mentioned, that the photoshopped image has Reigns in the Suge Knight position. So take that all to mean what you will.