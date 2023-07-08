Jey Uso Takes Out Solo Sikoa, Issues Challenge To Roman Reigns On WWE Smackdown

Jey Uso got some revenge on Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns, attacking them and challenging Reigns on this week’s WWE Smackdown. As reported, Reigns and Sikoa wiped out The Usos to open the show in the “Tribal Court” segment and Jimmy Uso was stretchered out. Later in the show, Paul Heyman told Reigns that Jey was back and looking for Reigns, which prompted the Tribal Chief to come to the ring with Solo and Heyman.

After Reigns told the crowd to acknowledge him, Jey came out of the crowd and attacked Sikoa, then grabbed a chair. He came into the ring and walloped Reigns with the chair, causing the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion to flee. Jey then obliterated Sikoa with multiple chairshots before issuing a challenge to Reigns.

Reigns did not respond to the challenge before the show closed.