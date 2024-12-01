Jey Uso on If Usos Plan On Going Back to Chasing WWE Titles

Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso, and CM Punk were victorious in their Men’s WarGames match against Solo Sikoa, Bronson Reed, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu at WWE Survivor Series. After the show, Jey Uso was asked if the Usos plan on going back to chasing titles in WWE. Uso’s response is below.

“I think whatever presents a way toward us, The Usos always gonna be the Usos,” he said. “We did everything in tag team wrestling, I feel like, but they can get this work if they want it. Whatever happens, happens. I think my twin brother Jim can hold his own in singles competition, too. I like where we at right now, we can move and groove either way.”