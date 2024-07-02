wrestling / News

Jey Uso vs. Chad Gable & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

July 1, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw 7-8-24 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced Jey Uso vs. Chad Gable and more for next week’s episode of Raw. The following matches were announced on Monday night for next week’s show, which airs live on USA Network and will feature fallout from Money in the Bank:

* Jey Uso vs. Chad Gable
* Lyra Valkyria, Kayden Carter, & Katana Chance vs. Damage CTRL

More Trending Stories

article topics :

RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading