Jey Uso vs. Chad Gable & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
July 1, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has announced Jey Uso vs. Chad Gable and more for next week’s episode of Raw. The following matches were announced on Monday night for next week’s show, which airs live on USA Network and will feature fallout from Money in the Bank:
* Jey Uso vs. Chad Gable
* Lyra Valkyria, Kayden Carter, & Katana Chance vs. Damage CTRL
