Jey Uso vs. Dominik Mysterio Added To WWE SmackDown Lineup

August 6, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s edition of SmackDown at the Amalie Center in Tampa, as it’ll be Jey Uso going one on one with Dominik Mysterio. Dominik and Rey Mysterio are set for a rematch with The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team titles at SummerSlam.

Here’s the release from WWE on the SmackDown match:

As the Mysterios prepare for their SmackDown Tag Team Championship Rematch against The Usos at SummerSlam on Aug. 21, Dominik Mysterio looks to follow his father’s big win over Jimmy Uso in a one-on-one showdown against Jey Uso, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

