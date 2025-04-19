Jey Uso Submits GUNTHER, Wins World Heavyweight Title at Wrestlemania 41

Jey Uso is the new World Heavyweight Champion, submitting GUNTHER with his own sleeper at WWE Wrestlemania 41. The match started out with GUNTHER being dominant, but Uso began his comeback. This frustrated the Ring General, who used the championship belt and a sleeper, but Uso survived. Later on, Uso would hit a superkick, a spear and three splashes before putting his own sleeper to get the win and the title. He was joined by his brother Jimmy after the match.

This is Jey Uso’s first reign as the World Heavyweight champion. It ends GUNTHER’s reign, his first, at 259 days. He won it back at Summerslam on August 3.

Jey Uso YEETS to the ring at #WrestleMania alongside the @SlimJim Ultimate Fan Experience Sweepstakes winner! pic.twitter.com/w7lPVI0caZ — WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2025