– Billboard recently spoke to WWE Superstar Jey Uso ahead of Survivor Series, and he discussed going singles, wanting to face his brother Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania 40, and more. Below are some highlights:

Jey Uso on the first singles title he wants to win for his ideal singles run: “The first singles championship on the top of my list is the IC [Intercontinental Championship] title. Gunther gonna have to run that. Everybody over there. He likes the Tribal Chief, you see what I do to the Tribal Chief? I don’t give a damn, let’s run that. My dad was an IC champion, my uncle, Umaga IC champion. Shawn Michaels. My favorite wrestler, the greatest, Razor Ramon. All the greats held the Intercontinental Championship and I’m trying to get that. That’s Pay-Per-View material right there.”

On his favorite music he likes to get him hyped up for the ring: “Nipsey Hussle, man. He be putting me in the zone. J. Cole is my favorite. I ain’t never been to no concerts, but if I ever get to go to a J. Cole concert, I’m in there. 2Pac, Jay-Z. We in there. I got a playlist all the way to damn Britney Spears. We got range over here.”

On The Usos’ “Day One Ish” song: “After we turned heel, I knew we had to get away from all the colors. We’re dropping all the facepaint, we’re just going black-and-white. At the time, nobody was wearing white boots at all. We at the mall. Damn Champs got one and the other half-off type of stuff. We got these black joggers and this black hoodie with the white Forces. In the middle of the mall, where they put the logo on your shirts. We sitting on there, ‘What we gon’ put on this s–t?’ My brother’s like, ‘I don’t know, man. Some Day One S–t?’ We can’t say s–t but what about ish? You know how they blank it out on the rap records. ‘Day One Ish, uce.'”

“So it really means “Day One S–t.’ We put that on a hoodie and we wore it on TV and it stuck since. Some ‘Day One Ish’ from then on. We got in the booth and the’ wanted us to have new music. We had these two younger cats that came up with the hook, ‘Down since Day One Ish.’ We was just ad-libbing on the track and they let us flow. First couple times we was held back, but then we got warmed up and started yelling and hitting it. We were damn near sweating in the booth.”

On who he wants to face at WrestleMania 40: “Right now, I feel like Jimmy’s at the top of the list. He’s gotta get this work. He’s still ducking me right now. He knows what it is. If I could talk from Josh and me, it’s my dream match. If this does happen, I’d be so grateful and happy. I would just look at him like look what we doing. Look at this! Those are special moments in the ring that nobody in the world knows. When we did the Money in the Bank with Roman [Reigns] and Solo, I was just looking at them getting a little teary-eyed like, “Look at us.” That would go down as the No. 1 moment in my career if I get to wrestle with Jimmy in the sold-out Philadelphia in front of friends and family. And I’d beat his ass. If I could pick someone else, I’d probably wanna run it one time with Seth Rollins for that championship. He’s a GOAT. He’s a beast and got my respect. He’s been holding down Monday Night RAW forever. I’m with it.”

At this weekend’s WWE Survivor Series, Jey Uso will team with Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, and Randy Orton in WarGames against Drew McIntyre and The Judgment Day’s Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh. The event will be held on Saturday, November 25 at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. It will be streamed live on Peacock.