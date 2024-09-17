Jey Uso Wants To Have a ‘Full-Blown’ Tag Team Run With Sami Zayn

Jey Uso says he’d like to go on a “full-blown” tag team run with with Sami Zayn. Uso and Zayn have teamed up a number of times since they reunited in their post-Bloodline eras, and Uso told Metro that he’d like a shot at a full-on run with Zayn as a team.

“I know we hated each other on screen, but we really love each other in the back,” Uso said of their time in The Bloodline. “But it just came off on TV, so organically. You will have little glimpses of me and him on Raw but man, I really want to go like, full-blown tag team with him and try to see how that goes.”

He continued, “One of the most best times of my wrestling career was that Bloodline, with Sami Zayn.”

Uso is set to fight Bron Breakker for the latter’s WWE Intercontinental Championship at some point in the near future, having earned the shot on last week’s Raw.