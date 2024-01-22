wrestling / News
Jey Uso Wants To See The Rock vs. Roman Reigns
Jey Uso is down to see The Rock battle Roman Reigns in the near future. The match was teased on the Day 1 episode of Raw when Rock suggested that he should sit at the Head of the Table, and Uso was asked about the possible match in an interview on Sony Sports Network.
“My reaction to the Rock wanting to be the Head of the Table?,” Uso responded (courtesy of Fightful). “Money. That’s one match I think we all wanna watch. Myself, as a fan, I want to watch too.”
He added, “I just don’t think The Rock knows what he’s getting into when it comes to The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. He’s got The Bloodline behind him. Rock has a big uphill battle man. But yeah, we ready to see that.”
There’s no confirmed word on when Rock and Reigns may end up doing battle.
