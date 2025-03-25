– Speaking on this week’s Raw Recap podcast, host Megan Morant asked WWE Superstar Jey Uso who he would like to escort him to the ring for his World Heavyweight Championship match against Gunther at WrestleMania 41. Uso noted he wanted someone such as Cardi B or Sexxy Red to accompany him to the ring.

Jey Uso stated (via Fightful), “I want a female though, a female rapper, Uce. Cardi B. We out there in New York. You know what I’m saying? Sexyy Red, you been down there a couple of times at NXT.” He continued, “You can YEET with me up here, too. Kendrick Lamar, shout out…”

Jey Uso faces Gunther for the World Title at WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. The premium live event will be held on April 19-20. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally.