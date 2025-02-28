Jey Uso Weighs In On His Doubters: ‘It’s Do Or Die Time’

Jey Uso knows he has a number of naysayers, and he vows to prove them all wrong at WrestleMania 41. Uso is set to challenge Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Title at the show and he spoke with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri about his upcoming match and more. You can see a couple of highlights below:

On his doubters: “This is do or die for me. I feel like I am doubted a lot. A lot of people are doubting me right now, Uce. I’m not supposed to be in this position. I know that. They know that. But I’m going to shut them all up.”

On feeling the pressure to deliver: “I always thought we put on great matches [as the Usos]. If you look at it, we had great matches with The Wyatt Family, The Shield, The New Day. Now, I feel like I’ve had a couple of good matches but not ones that stick in people’s minds,” Uso said. “This is redemption time on the big stage. The pressure is on.”