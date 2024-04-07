Jey Uso Wins Uso Civil War at WWE Wrestlemania 40

It was brother vs. brother at WWE Wrestlemania 40, but Jey Uso was able to defeat his sibling to win the Usos civil war. At one point, Jimmy apologized to Jey for everything he did and offered to reunite, but it was a ruse. He hit a superkick and splash, which led to a two-count. Then Jey managed to get up and spear Jimmy, followed by a splash of his own, to get the pin.

HERE WE GO. Jey Uso couldn't even wait for Jimmy Uso to get into the ring at #WrestleMania XL! pic.twitter.com/jQ07TXGeXZ — WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024