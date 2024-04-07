wrestling / News

Jey Uso Wins Uso Civil War at WWE Wrestlemania 40

April 6, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jey Uso WWE Wrestlemania 40 Image Credit: WWE

It was brother vs. brother at WWE Wrestlemania 40, but Jey Uso was able to defeat his sibling to win the Usos civil war. At one point, Jimmy apologized to Jey for everything he did and offered to reunite, but it was a ruse. He hit a superkick and splash, which led to a two-count. Then Jey managed to get up and spear Jimmy, followed by a splash of his own, to get the pin.

