Jey Uso Would Love To Cut a Promo Against The Rock

Jey Uso says he’s love to go up against The Rock on the mic. Uso has broken out as a singles star in WWE and he recently told Alex McCarthy of the Daily Mail that he would leap the chance to cut a promo opposite the Final Boss. You can see a couple of highlights below:

On whether Rock congratulated him on his Royal Rumble win: “He was busy too, but we always running. I got tired of hugging. I was blown up more hugging after than in the Rumble itself.”

On wanting to go up against The Rock on the mic: “I want to get in there. I would like to go toe-to-toe in a promo with him. I know The Rock is good like that but I feel like I’m new school with mine, I’m really in it. I’m really out there like that. Rock is very believable. He can be entertaining and all that, but I feel like I can bring some different kind of emotions from The Rock – family always hit different. I didn’t know I could do it with Roman, with my brothers, so I would like to test those waters.”