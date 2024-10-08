wrestling / News
Jey Uso Names WrestleMania 40 Match With Jimmy As His Favorite WWE Moment
October 8, 2024 | Posted by
Jey Uso says that his match with his brother Jimmy at WrestleMania 40 is his favorite moment of his career thus far. Uso spoke with Jazzy’s World at Fanatics Fest in August for a new interview released Monday and was asked about his favorite moment in WWE. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:
On his favorite WWE moment: “Maybe WrestleMania 40. Big dream match, me and Jimmy. If I had to if I had to choose.”
On the match adding “a little spice” to the Bloodline storyline: “Yeah, yeah. We’re going to get it together, though. Bloodline going to get it together, we’re gonna be alright. Families fight.”
