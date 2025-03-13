Jey Uso Vows To Make His WrestleMania 41 Match One To Be Remembered

Jey Uso doesn’t care where his WrestleMania 41 match takes place on the card because he knows he will make people remember it. Uso is set to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at next month’s big PPV, and he spoke with The Daily Mail’s Alex McCarthy for a new interview. A couple of highlights are below:

On when he found out he was winning the Royal Rumble: ‘I didn’t find out till the day of. They just sit down whoever is the last four. We’ll have this group meeting, then, ‘Right, last four, stay.’ They call out the last four, I’m in the four, I’m like, ‘Oh damn.’ Then they’ll tell me right there, ‘You know, we’re going to go with Jey.’ I’m Just looking around like, ‘Yeah.’ I’m freaking out to the whole day, but it’s a good thing, it’s great, it’s good pressure to get put on you that day. And also moving forward, I’m just excited, because that’s a great title accolade to have under your belt, as a wrestler, and for me.”

On possibly being in the main event: “WrestleMania, night one or night two, whichever match I’m on. I don’t care if I’m on last, I don’t care if I open it up. I’m going to go out there and they’re going to remember my match, so that’s all I’m focused on. This is a once in a lifetime shot. That’s how I’m looking at it, because this might not ever, ever come back around in my career.”