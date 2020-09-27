wrestling / News
Jey Uso’s Son Picks Roman Reigns To Win at Clash of Champions
September 27, 2020
Jey Uso is going into Clash of Champions with a Universal Championship shot, but his son’s pick is for “Uncle Oooaaah” to win. WWE shared a clip from the WWE Chronicle that released yesterday in which the producer asks Jey’s son Jeyce who he thinks is going to win. Jeyce picks Reigns, and when Jey asks his older son Jaciyah he also suggests that he would pick Reigns.
You can see the full clip below:
Jey @WWEUsos' sons are split between him and 𝘜𝘯𝘤𝘭𝘦 𝘖𝘖𝘖𝘈𝘈𝘈𝘏 winning at #WWEClash of Champions. The pressure is on.#WWEChronicle: Jey Uso is now available on demand. pic.twitter.com/5wjqD9YKsq
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) September 26, 2020
