Jey Uso’s Son Picks Roman Reigns To Win at Clash of Champions

Jey Uso is going into Clash of Champions with a Universal Championship shot, but his son’s pick is for “Uncle Oooaaah” to win. WWE shared a clip from the WWE Chronicle that released yesterday in which the producer asks Jey’s son Jeyce who he thinks is going to win. Jeyce picks Reigns, and when Jey asks his older son Jaciyah he also suggests that he would pick Reigns.

