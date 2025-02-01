Jey Uso’s Youngest Son Is Asking Him About Becoming A Wrestler

During a recent interview with Club 520 (via Fightful), Jey Uso spoke about the possibilty of his sons becoming wrestler and said that his youngest is already asking about it. Uso will be in the men’s Royal Rumble at tonight’s WWE PLE in Indianapolis.

He said: “My little one out there, he’s like, ‘Dad, how old do I have to be to wrestle?’ ’18. Five more years me and you are gonna be like Dom and Rey Mysterio.’ He’s so into it. I feel like if he wanted to, I would let him. It is hard, but he’s got to be all in. I’ve got nieces and nephews ready to go. 15, 16, 17, 6’5” 300 pounds, big Samoan kids.”

Yeet.