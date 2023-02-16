Jey White & Eddie Kingston Make Battle in the Valley Match A Loser Leaves NJPW Bout

Jay White and Eddie Kingston’s match at NJPW Battle in the Valley will be the last in NJPW for one of them. F4W Online notes that during today’s Wrestling Observer Live, White and Kingston were both guests to promote the match on Saturday’s show and agreed to a Loser Leaves NJPW stipulation for the match.

A transcript between the two is below, per the site:

Kingston: “How about we just finish it? If I beat that a**, which I will, if I beat a former IWGP Champion, and you’re supposedly putting me on the map, right? How about you never wrestle for New Japan again? When I beat you, you never wrestle for New Japan again.”

White: “I see what you’re putting out and you know Eddie, I don’t have much else left to lose other than that. I’m all about making the stakes higher because nobody performs under pressure like myself. So, you know what, Eddie? That sounds just great to me but I’m going to need you to put up something as well. So, how about I’ll agree to that if you, Eddie, you agree to do the same. When I beat you, teach you your lesson and give you your moment, you can never compete in a New Japan ring or against or with any New Japan talent ever again. And how about we put in a little fine print in that? You can do that on one condition, you have to come and get permission from me. ”

Kingston: “It’s a deal. Let’s do it, dog, I got no fear. And let me tell you something, though, when you’re done with New Japan, don’t come to AEW. I’m telling you that right now cause you’re not one of the favorites, you’re not one of the pillars, so that means you’re going to be stuck with me and I’m going to beat that a** there too, so do not come to AEW.”

White previously lost a Loser Leaves Japan match to Hikuleo at NJPW New Beginning in Osaka over the past weekend.