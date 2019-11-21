Jim Cornette Apologizes For Comments He Made On NWA Powerrr

As we previously reported, the NWA and Jim Cornette ended their relationship after he made a controversial remark on the most recent episode of Powerrr. Some felt the comment had racist undertones to it, and NWA was blamed for not editing it out (which they later did after pulling it from Youtube). Cornette, who is still set to talk about the incident on his podcast tomorrow, made a brief comment on Instagram apologizing for his joke.

He said: “Yes, it is true that I have resigned from the NWA. I understand in people’s point of views that my comments were not pleasing and I apologize.”