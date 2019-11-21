wrestling / News
Jim Cornette Apologizes For Comments He Made On NWA Powerrr
November 21, 2019 | Posted by
As we previously reported, the NWA and Jim Cornette ended their relationship after he made a controversial remark on the most recent episode of Powerrr. Some felt the comment had racist undertones to it, and NWA was blamed for not editing it out (which they later did after pulling it from Youtube). Cornette, who is still set to talk about the incident on his podcast tomorrow, made a brief comment on Instagram apologizing for his joke.
He said: “Yes, it is true that I have resigned from the NWA. I understand in people’s point of views that my comments were not pleasing and I apologize.”
More Trending Stories
- Enzo Amore Addresses Incident With Joey Janela at Concert, Claims He Would Never Get Into Fistfight in Public
- WWE Accidentally Released an In-House NXT UK Rehearsal Feed on YouTube (Video)
- Eli Drake Discusses His Backstage Issues with Bill DeMott While at NXT, Reveals What Triple H Told Him
- Bruce Prichard On Having to Write Steve Austin Out Of Survivor Series ’99, When They Decided to Run Him Over