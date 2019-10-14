wrestling / News

Jim Cornette Blasts Shad Khan For Supporting President Donald Trump

October 14, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
– After Twitter wars with The Young Bucks, Joey Janela, Joey Ryan, and seemingly everyone who has come from “Outlaw Mudshow Wrestling,” Jim Cornette has now turned his attention to AEW lead investor Shad Khan.

Cornette blasted Khan for supporting current President Donald Trump.

Along with his tweets, Cornette also re-tweeted a Jacksonville.com article from April 2017 on how Khan was part of an NFL owners group and other billionaires who helped Trump’s inaugural committee raise more than $105 million for his inauguration. Khan gave $1 million as part of the group.

