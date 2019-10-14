wrestling / News
Jim Cornette Blasts Shad Khan For Supporting President Donald Trump
– After Twitter wars with The Young Bucks, Joey Janela, Joey Ryan, and seemingly everyone who has come from “Outlaw Mudshow Wrestling,” Jim Cornette has now turned his attention to AEW lead investor Shad Khan.
Cornette blasted Khan for supporting current President Donald Trump.
Wouldn't you know who supports the asshole? Billionaire Shad Khan donated $1 million to @POTUS Pigface's inauguration in 2016 and "supports his economic policies". Just wanted everyone to know who they're dealing with. #TheMoreYouKnow
— Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) October 13, 2019
People should be bringing politics into everything until Trump is in prison & the world is safe again.
— Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) October 13, 2019
Along with his tweets, Cornette also re-tweeted a Jacksonville.com article from April 2017 on how Khan was part of an NFL owners group and other billionaires who helped Trump’s inaugural committee raise more than $105 million for his inauguration. Khan gave $1 million as part of the group.
