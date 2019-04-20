wrestling / News
Various News: Jim Cornette Bonus Clip for Dark Side of the Ring, NWA Highlights Marty Scurll vs. Nick Aldis, Synopses for Upcoming Miz and Mrs. Episodes
– Viceland released a new Dark Side of the Ring bonus clip, where Jim Cornette explains the origin of the 20th century origins of wrestling terminology that are still prevalent today. You can check out that clip featuring Jim Cornette below.
– NWA released a new clip highlighting the Marty Scurll vs. Nick Aldis feud. You can check out that new clip below.
– Here are some additional official synopses for upcoming episodes of Miz and Mrs. on the USA Network in the coming weeks:
4/23/2019: – SHOP ‘TILL YOU DRAFT – “Mike runs errands with Monroe while trying to do his fantasy football drafts at the same time.”
4/30/2019: – THREE DUDES AND A BABY – “Mike, Dolph Ziggler, and Ryan Cabrera must take care of baby Monroe after a rowdy boys’ night.”
5/7/2019: – IT’S A MIZ-TERY – “Mike plays detective when he suspects Maryse is hiding a secret; Maryse helps Mike learn French.”
5/14/2019: – MIZ’S FIRST PITCH – “Mike and Marjo post embarrassing online videos of each other; Maryse returns to the WWE ring.”
5/21/2019: – MIZ FEST – “Maryse plans a surprise birthday bash for Mike; the Miz struggles to get rid of his new dad bod.”
More Trending Stories
- Mick Foley Says Viking Experience Is ‘Bad Name’ But Got People Talking
- Update On Conflicting Reports Regarding AEW Having to Pay For TV Rights in Potential Turner Deal
- Bruce Prichard Talks About Vince McMahon Working Personally With Chris Benoit On His Interview Skills
- The Wrap’s Tony Maglio & Jeffrey Harris Discuss The Pressure Wrestling Fans Are Putting on AEW To Be A True Competitor to WWE