Jim Cornette Comments on Sexual Misconduct Allegations, Accusers Respond

Jim Cornette has issued a response to the allegations of sexual misconduct against him in his own inimitable style. As reported last night, several people have accused Cornette and his wife Stacey, known as Synn in OVW, of using Cornette’s power as booker to groom prospective talent and leverage then into performing sexual acts Stacey, many times with [Cornette] watching.”

The allegations were levied by several people including independent wrestler Phil Earley, former OVW Champion Mike Braddock, and OVW alumni Body Guy. Early also included screenshots of alleged conversations by message with Stacey which alluded to many of the things he accused them of.

On Friday morning, Cornette posted to Twitter to essentially refute the allegations. While he did not specifically deny them, he made a sarcastic reference to the infamous “Pizzagate” coonspiracy hoax that alleged a pedophile ring was being run for powerful and rich people in Washington, DC out of a pizzaria and added, “Helpful hint: I have been told that when you’re faking screenshots of something that ‘happened’ years ago, you shouldn’t use the person’s profile picture that’s only been up a week and a half. It’s the little things, but that’s for attorneys to discuss.”

Cornette’s comments about faked screenshots is not entirely accurate. The screenshots appear as if they may have come from Facebook Messenger, and Facebook Messenger will show the profile picture that is current for a user’s account as opposed to the one they used at the time of the texts. Thus, if one were assume that the screenshots were taken yesterday from Earley’s Facebook Messenger history for use in supporting his allegations, even if the conversations happened a long time ago as they appear to have been it would be showing Stacey Cornette’s current profile picture.

Outside of the posts she made on Earley’s Facebook page last night, Stacey Cornette has yet to comment on the allegations.

Morning all–I know that my name has to be involved in everything because it gets attention, but I'm too busy running a pizza parlor from the basement of my pedophile ring to make any twitter goofs and their 700 fake accounts famous today. — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) June 19, 2020

Earley has posted to Twitter denying he’s trying to get publicity out of this and saying he simply wants “two scumbags to be held accountable, and I want to know why so many established names knew and never acted.” Braddock also responded, saying that Cornette “is more than welcome to address any of this with me publicly. He has me blocked though so it’s on him. He has every right to his side of the story. I’m just not hearing or seeing it.”

