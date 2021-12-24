Jim Cornette Complains About Fan Getting Ejected From AEW Dynamite For Transphobic Sign

As we reported yesterday, a man was kicked out of Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite taping after holding up a transphobic sign directed at Nyla Rose. Jim Cornette reacted to the news on Twitter by complaining about times changing and someone getting kicked out for hurting a wrestler’s feelings.

He wrote: “Boy, times have changed. When wrestling drew big crowds, fans got tossed out if they committed physical assault or pulled out a knife. If you’d tossed them for saying horrible things & hurting the wrestlers’ feelings, the buildings would have been empty–like they are now.”

He has yet to make any additional comments on the situation.