UPDATED: Jim Cornette Files Trademark For His Name, Joey Janela Comments

UPDATE: Joey Janela saw our story on Jim Cornette trademarking his name and couldn’t resist a shot at Cornette. Janela, who has had no shortage of wars of words with Cornette in the past, posted:

Damn I should’ve Trademarked “decrepit out of touch cuck” sooner https://t.co/z8y2ev3uwF — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) April 15, 2020

ORIGINAL: Jim Cornette has officially filed to trademark his name. PWInsider reports that Cornette filed a trademark for his name on April 9th, naming as good and services:

“G & S: Entertainment services, namely, providing professional wrestling and sports exhibitions, shows, and performances by a professional manager, promoter, wrestler, and entertainer rendered live and through all forms of broadcast media, including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online services; Providing wrestling and sporting news, entertainment, and information via a global computer network; Providing a website in the fields of wrestling and sports news, entertainment, and information; Providing fan club and fan club services, namely organizing and staging entertainment events and providing information for fan club members; Providing online newsletters, journals, blogs, and podcasts in the fields of wrestling and sports news, entertainment, and information. FIRST USE: 19780101. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 19780101”

Cornette was previously sued G-Raver, The Indy Connection, owner William Molnar, and Shopify over a T-Shirt that has his likeness being stabbed, with the words “F**k Jim Cornette” on it. Cornette said that he “did not consent to the use of his name or image” and that the aforementioned parties were making money off of him by selling the unauthorized t-shirt.