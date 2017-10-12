Jim Cornette Flashed His Penis To The Crowd During A Bruce Prichard Live Show

– According to prowrestlingsheet.com, Jim Cornette pulled out his penis in front of a crowd over the weekend at one of Bruce Prichard’s live shows. Cornette saw a cardboard Vince Russo head, which would normally be used for impressions, and threw it on the ground to mimic urinating on the cutout. He then pulled his pants down and briefly flashed his penis. Several people on twitter confirmed the incident, with one saying, “Could have done without seeing Corny’s penis but other than that great show!” There is a censored video below…