Jim Cornette Compares Karrion Kross To Marc Mero, Says Scarlett Is The Real Star Just Like Sable Was, Explains What Kross Needs

On a recent edition of Cornette’s Drive-Thru, Jim Cornette discussed the in-ring debut of Karrion Kross, comparing him to Marc Mero and saying Scarlett was the real star of the duo just like Sable was a bigger star than Marc Mero. He also discussed why Kross’ debut was “standard” stuff and “blah.” He added that hopefully Kross doesn’t end up being powerbombed by Scarlett, a reference to Sable powerbombing Mero. Highlights are below.

On how Karrion Kross reminds him of Marc Mero: “Marc Mero has changed. He looked completely different. Unfortunately that’s what’s happening. Scarlett is the star. Scarlett was the star of the entrance. Scarlett was the star of the thing. I’m not saying this guy isn’t any good, but once again, it was the same bland, blasé, this was WWE style. First of all, the entrance was fabulous, the music was great, the guy looks tremendous. On the entrance, at first you thought, maybe they’re gonna feature him, but then they went back to featuring her. She was the start and she was the finish, she was fabulous.”

On how Kross should have had a Brock Lesnar type squash win: “He’s got a lot of potential but why couldn’t he go out and have a Brock Lesnar squash? Turn this guy fucking loose when the bell rings and he mauls this motherfucker in short, quick, decisive, aggressive fashion. Dumps him on his head 18 times, looks dangerous doing it, not even 18 times, three times, looks dangerous doing it, and fucking wins. That explosive kind of dominant performance would have held up the people’s expectations from the entrance.”

On how what Kross did in the match was “standard” stuff: “That was standard shit that that everybody else does. Lance Archer’s been doing it on the other channel, fucking every big guy fucking does it. And it’s all blah and they tell them to do it, and it was blah. I would have told him, act like that this guy is in between you and the last scrap of food on Earth as soon as the bell rings, and fucking rough him up as well as beating him.”

On how Scarlett is someone that is tough to share the screen with: “Scarlett got over. She’s gonna be a star. I just hope she’s not powerbombing Karrion Kross by the time this fucking thing plays out a few more weeks, or else he will end up as fucking Marc Mero again. She’s a tough, don’t share the screen with kids and dogs, don’t share the screen with Scarlett.”

On how until he can turn himself loose and keep up with Scarlett, she will be the star: “The attention is on her. Until this guy, either they let him turn himself loose if he is able to and they just aren’t letting him, or until he figures out how to turn himself loose and get over as strong physically and she gets fucking visually, it’s going to be the Scarlett show.”

“To keep up with her, he has to be explosive, violent, vicious, and bordering on criminal assault, and that would get over, but as it was, eh. Little bit of a let down.”

On how Vince McMahon will use her on the main roster: “Right now it’s NXT, that’s supposed to be Triple H’s baby. When she comes up to the main roster and he has full control of her, he will put her in a variety of different positions where she will look good in all of them.”

