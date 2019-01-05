Quantcast

WWE News: Jim Cornette Praises Cesaro and Kassius Ohno, 2018 Royal Rumble Match Available For Free, Video of WWE PC Empowerment Forum

January 5, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jim Cornette

– In a post on Twitter, Jim Cornette praised both Kassius Ohno and Cesaro, stating that ROH should have kept them when they were Chris Hero and Claudio Castagnoli. He wrote:

– WWE has posted a video of the first-ever WWE Evolution Empowerment Forum at the WWE Performance Center featuring Eve Torres and Alundra Blayze.

– WWE has also posted last year’s men’s Royal Rumble match online for free.

