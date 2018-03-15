 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Jim Cornette Recalls Foley/Undertaker Hell in a Cell Match, Promo For Bella Twins Video

March 15, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jim Cornette - Jim Cornette’s

– WWE has posted a clip from this week’s episode of WWE Photo Shoot, with Jim Cornette discussing the famous Mick Foley/Undertaker Hell in a Cell match. You can see it below:

– Here is a promo for a new video in the Bella Twins’ BellaBody YouTube series. The series returns to the Bellas’ YouTube channel on Sunday:

article topics :

Bella Twins, Jim Cornette, Mick Foley, The Undertaker, Undertaker, WWE Photo Shoot, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading