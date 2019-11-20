wrestling / News
Renee Young and Paige Shoot Down Fan Idea for Jim Cornette on WWE Backstage
– As previously reported, the NWA announced today that the company cut ties after Jim Cornette after a comment he made during NWA Powerrr that fans found offensive. Later on, a fan on Twitter suggested Cornette should be a guest on WWE Backstage and get interviewed by hosts Booker T and Renee Young, along with special contributors CM Punk and Paige. They were all tagged in the post.
Later on, Paige and Renee Young responded to the tweet. Paige stated, “Nah, we’re good,” on the idea. Young added, “Lol hard no over here bud.” You can check out their comments below.
Cornette plans on addressing his exit from NWA later this Friday on his podcast, The Jim Cornette Experience.
Nah we’re good.. https://t.co/yhs62yJ6YR
— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) November 20, 2019
Lol hard no over here bud.
— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) November 20, 2019
