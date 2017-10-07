Jim Cornette and Santino Marella Have Argument At Convention

A video has appeared online showing Jim Cornette and Santino Marella having a verbal altercation at XICW Cobo Legends Convention. The convention was at the Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan. Cornette revealed on Twitter that he left after it was over.

Sorry to anyone I missed at Cobo, some comedy midget wanted me to slap him AGAIN so he could sue since he's unemployed. Walked out instead. https://t.co/ezgCj7mqLV — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) October 7, 2017

The two have had issues stemming from a 2005 incident after Santino (real name Anthony Carelli) begain to train at Ohio Valley Wrestling, which was WWE’s developmental promotion. At a July 2005 show, Santino was supposed to act afraid of The Boogeyman and laughed instead. This resulted in Cornette shouting at him and slapping him. Cornette was the head booker and co-owner at the time, but was fired by WWE after the incident.