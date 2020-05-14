wrestling / News
Jim Cornette Says He’ll Never Meet Joey Janela, Janela and Chili’s Restaurant Respond
Jim Cornette was recently asked by a fan if the rumors were true that he met Joey Janela at a Chili’s, where the two laughed about their ‘feud’ giving them both publicity. Cornette replied as you might expect him to.
He wrote: “Two things I have never done and never plan to do are catch Coronavirus or meet Jelly Nutella in person.”
Janela took it in stride. He replied: “Jim don’t lie, we were at Chili’s drinking margaritas and eating southwestern egg rolls together! The ribs were good, Jim took my car keys and moved my car into a chili’s takeout reserved spot which resulted in me getting a ticket…. he’s a great ribber. He also told the waitress it was my birthday, it wasn’t & told them my name was Jelly Nutella and they sung happy birthday Jelly Nutella.. that was quite the knee slapper. Everyone let Jim know to stop running away from the fact, that we had a great time at @Chilis.”
Then, inexplicably, the restaurant’s Twitter account respond to Janela’s post. The message reads: “Jim, please stop running away from the fact that you and Joey had a great time at Chili’s.”
Two things I have never done and never plan to do are catch Coronavirus or meet Jelly Nutella in person. https://t.co/nFdkO2tSa6
— Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) May 13, 2020
Jim don’t lie, we were at Chili’s drinking margaritas and eating southwestern egg rolls together!
— “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) May 14, 2020
How were the ribs???
— Jordan W S (@jordanw_s) May 14, 2020
The ribs were good, Jim took my car keys and moved my car into a chili’s takeout reserved spot which resulted in me getting a ticket…. he’s a great ribber
— “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) May 14, 2020
He also told the waitress it was my birthday, it wasn’t & told them my name was Jelly Nutella and they sung happy birthday Jelly Nutella.. that was quite the knee slapper…..
— “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) May 14, 2020
Didn't Sami Callihan say something like that too?
— LoneLee (@XLoneLeeX) May 14, 2020
I think that was at TGI Friday’s
— “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) May 14, 2020
Everyone let Jim know to stop running away from the fact, that we had a great time at @Chilis https://t.co/s4n6OFs77Q
— “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) May 14, 2020
Jim, please stop running away from the fact that you and Joey had a great time at Chili's.
— Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) May 14, 2020
