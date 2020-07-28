Jim Cornette Discusses If Vince McMahon Cared About Sid Vicious – Arn Anderson Stabbing Incident Before Bring Sid Into WWE

On a recent edition of Cornette’s Drive-Thru, Jim Cornette discussed Vince McMahon’s reaction to the infamous 1993 Sid Vicious vs. Arn Anderson hotel brawl that saw both men stab each other with scissors. The incident reportedly led to Sid’s release from WCW, and he ended up going to WWE in 1995. Cornette claimed that Vince didn’t care about the stabbing incident. Highlights are below.

On if Vince McMahon cared about the stabbing incident: “No! ‘Well, we don’t know what happened over there, that’s another company.’ I’m like, ‘What the fuck?’

On how Sid instigated the incident with Arn: “All I know is, Arn Anderson didn’t instigate it. He didn’t instigate it in the bar. He told Sid to shut the fuck up after Arn had had a few cocktails, and he has done that to a lot of people, and made him look like an idiot because Arn verbally can do that. But Arn was in his room when Sid went knocking on his door to continue it and Sid went with the fucking chair leg so that to me puts him in the wrong. They were Arn’s scissors but Arn grabbed them as a defensive mechanism and got stabbed Sid first before Sid took them away because he had the drop on Arn when Arn opened the door and he came around the side with the chair leg. So fuck Sid, to be quiet honest.”

