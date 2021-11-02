wrestling
Jim Cornette Takes Shot at Adam Cole For ‘Blemishing’ His Talent In AEW
It will not surprise you to know that Jim Cornette is still not an AEW fan, and took a shot at the company after Adam Cole said he’s not even in his prime yet. Cole posted to Twitter on Monday night to say that despite having a “great 13 year career,” he’s “not even in my prime yet.” That led Cornette to retweet the post and respond.
Cornette wrote:
“Sad to say, Adam, you should have tweeted this before you left the big time and joined the Lollipop Guild. Every match you spend joking around with and getting kissed by juvenile delinquents instead of kicking stars’ asses further blemishes your considerable talent.”
Cornette is, of course, no fan of AEW for the most part and has regularly criticized the company on his podcast. Cole has yet to respond.
Sad to say, Adam, you should have tweeted this before you left the big time and joined the Lollipop Guild. Every match you spend joking around with and getting kissed by juvenile delinquents instead of kicking stars' asses further blemishes your considerable talent. https://t.co/3YQRqnek9K
— Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) November 2, 2021
