Various News: Jim Cornette Remembers Terry Funk, Smackdown Dark Match Result
August 25, 2023
– Jim Cornette shared his memories of the late Terry Funk on his latest podcast. Cornette devoted a couple of hours to remembering the wrestling legend on the latest Cornette’s Drive-Thru, and you can listen below:
– PWInsider reports that tonight’s pre-Smackdown dark match saw Cameron Grimes defeat Odyssey Jones.
