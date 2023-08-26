wrestling / News

Various News: Jim Cornette Remembers Terry Funk, Smackdown Dark Match Result

August 25, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Terry Funk WCW Clash of the Champions VII Image Credit: WWE

– Jim Cornette shared his memories of the late Terry Funk on his latest podcast. Cornette devoted a couple of hours to remembering the wrestling legend on the latest Cornette’s Drive-Thru, and you can listen below:

PWInsider reports that tonight’s pre-Smackdown dark match saw Cameron Grimes defeat Odyssey Jones.

Jim Cornette, Terry Funk, WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

