Various News: Jim Cornette Suggests Triple H Lied About Coming Up With Montreal Screwjob, Lacey Evans Gets A Shot A Becky Lynch, Dolph Ziggler Performing Stand Up Comedy Tomorrow

– A fan recently asked Jim Cornette on Twitter about Triple H’s past claims that he was the one that made the suggestion to screw Bret Hart at Survivor Series 1997. Cornette, who was interviewed for VICELAND’s Dark Side of the Ring episode about the Montreal Screwjob, said that was a lie.

@TheJimCornette your commentary on @VICELAND’s @DarkSideOfRing for the #MontrealScrewjob episode was fantastic. Question though. HHH has been quoted saying that he suggested (while in a meeting with Vince and HBK) that he suggested screwing Bret. Was this just coincidence? — WWE Trivia Generator (@WWEFactoids) April 19, 2019

No, it was a lie. — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) April 19, 2019

– Lacey Evans took more shots at Becky Lynch on Twitter. Evans recently became the #1 contender to the RAW Women’s title and is rumored to be Lynch’s opponent at Money in the Bank.

Lorrrrdddd bless her heart. It took her 2 days to come up with a response. And its about my momma 🤔 I think yalls "man" is starting to show her true pathetic, Classless, colors. I do have a hell of a moonsault though 👒 #LikeALady #WhatElseYouGot https://t.co/XsM8i8xwgO — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) April 17, 2019

As much as I'd love to compare her to someone credible….this is all she's gettin from me👒 #NothingButANasty pic.twitter.com/4AyfO8CI3c — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) April 17, 2019

– Dolph Ziggler will perform stand-up comedy with Sarah Tiana tomorrow at PianaFight in San Francisco. There will be a Q&A after. You can find tickets here.