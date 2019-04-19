wrestling / News

Various News: Jim Cornette Suggests Triple H Lied About Coming Up With Montreal Screwjob, Lacey Evans Gets A Shot A Becky Lynch, Dolph Ziggler Performing Stand Up Comedy Tomorrow

April 19, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jim Cornette

– A fan recently asked Jim Cornette on Twitter about Triple H’s past claims that he was the one that made the suggestion to screw Bret Hart at Survivor Series 1997. Cornette, who was interviewed for VICELAND’s Dark Side of the Ring episode about the Montreal Screwjob, said that was a lie.

– Lacey Evans took more shots at Becky Lynch on Twitter. Evans recently became the #1 contender to the RAW Women’s title and is rumored to be Lynch’s opponent at Money in the Bank.

– Dolph Ziggler will perform stand-up comedy with Sarah Tiana tomorrow at PianaFight in San Francisco. There will be a Q&A after. You can find tickets here.

