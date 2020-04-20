Jim Cornette Shares Story About Vince McMahon Getting ‘Hot’ Over Donald Trump Plane Size, Discusses How Vince & Trump Are So Much Alike

On a recent edition of Cornette’s Drive-Thru, Jim Cornette shared a story he was told by someone he didn’t name about Vince McMahon getting ‘hot’ after he in the WWE plane and Donald Trump in his plane were side by side on a runway and Trump made a joke to him about how his plane is bigger than Vince’s. He also discussed how Vince and Trump are so much alike. Highlights are below.

On Vince getting ‘hot’ after Trump made a joke to him about having a bigger plane: “So there’s a bunch of people standing around Vince’s big WWE plane and they’re waiting to get on and they’re fucking dicking around, and all of a sudden they look out the window, and guess who the plane on the other side of them is, Donald Trump, with a bigger fucking plane. This was before he was President obviously. Trump pulls up in a bigger fucking plane, and Vince looks over and sees him and they actually see Trump looking out the window waving, and I can’t remember the exact method of communication when I heard the story but it’s not like they could roll down the window and yell at each other like two teenage kids side by side in hot rods, but obviously they know each other so Trump either called Vince or sent a fucking pilot with a message, or whatever the fuck, but it was like, ‘Hey Vince, if you don’t have enough room for all those people on your plane, we got plenty of room over here.’ And he said fucking Vince got hot. His plane was bigger than Vince’s plane.”

On how Vince and Trump are so much alike: “I’ve said this a million times, Vince and Trump are so much alike. If Donald Trump was articulate and could be charming in any situation and was halfway intelligent, he’d be Vince, because they think the same way, it’s just that Trump is a complete unsavory piece of pig shit in every way, whereas Vince you can like and have a good time with but still, secretly down deep, he’s a businessman and he’ll cut your fucking heart out, but at least Vince is smoother about it, but they both think the same way. Not putting illnesses over, not putting a pandemic over, because it would be bad for business, or in Trump’s case, it would be bad for my votes.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Cornette’s Drive-Thru with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.