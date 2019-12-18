Jim Cornette Discusses If Vince McMahon Is As Touchy & Ready to Snap As Former WWE Creative Team Members Have Described Him As

In the latest edition of Jim Cornette’s Drive-Thru, Jim Cornette talked about his experiences working with Vince McMahon and responded to a recent Jimmy Jacobs interview in which Jacobs, a former WWE creative team member, described how worried the current creative staff is about upsetting McMahon:

“You’re always reminded, you’re one weird interaction away with Vince from being fired, and so that becomes like your mentality there, is like, how am I not going to get fired today, you know? How can I go on today and not make the crazy man angry, how am I not going to get yelled at today.”

Jacobs also said he knew of a creative team member that was fired for not knocking on McMahon’s office door before entering. Cornette said he never knew Vince to be so touchy, but speculated that perhaps he has changed since he last worked with him.

On if Vince McMahon is as touchy as Jimmy Jacobs described in his interview: “I keep hearing these stories that Vince is so touchy and he snaps off in an instant, I never saw that Vince. He would snap off but it wasn’t just wily nily and you know, over something like that. I mean under the normal course of things, people knocked on his door, but at the same time, if it was me, or Bruce, or JR or something, we left our stuff in there, we just gone to piss, we’d come back in because we been in there, you know. I never knew Vince, at least in my periphery to be that fucking touchy and ready to snap at people. If he saw something he didn’t like, or wanted done over, he might be snippy or snappy but it wasn’t just like some guy bumbles in the backdoor and he’s the Mr. McMahon character instantly to the guy. I didn’t see that, but maybe as he’s, Vince is the kind of guy, he even said this one time in a magazine interview, he was quoted as saying, ‘I believe when I die, I will die a very miserable, unfilled man because there’s so many more things I want to do.’ That’s why he never fucking stops working, he never quits, whatever. Maybe now he is just crankier and snippier because he knows he is 20 years shorter of time to do all that shit that he ain’t got time to do.”

On how McMahon’s memory was when he worked with him: “Seemed to be pretty good, also. Everybody gets older and gets a little forgetful and he’s on the second half of the 70s now, so, that can go also, but it’s not like he can sit there and quote complete results of Madison Square Garden shows for 1966 but his memory was pretty good when I was around him, especially if somebody had done something in the past that he was not happy with. He had a good memory for that stuff.”

On how aware McMahon is of negative comments people in the wrestling industry make about him: “Unless somebody prints it out on a piece of paper, or holds some video tablet or some type of screen in front of Vince, and makes him watch a specific clip or statement or read a transcription of something that ain’t very long, I guarantee you Vince McMahon has never seen a comment on a shoot interview in his life of anybody’s.”

